iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.03

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.03 and last traded at $140.73, with a volume of 512671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.62.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

