iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMIF opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

