iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 398.5% in February

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 398.5% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HYXF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

