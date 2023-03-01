iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $279.96

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.96 and last traded at $278.63, with a volume of 935048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.36.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,357,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

