iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 807,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,779. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

