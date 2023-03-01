iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,196. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.54.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
