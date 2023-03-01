iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 609,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 651,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.