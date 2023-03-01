iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 609,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 651,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
