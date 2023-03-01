iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $85.26. 1,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.