iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.9% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. 556,134 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

