iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 308,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

