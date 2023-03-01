iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,884 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 959,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 618,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.95. 80,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,419. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.