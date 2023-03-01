iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

