iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 9,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $88.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.