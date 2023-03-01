Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,628. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

