Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,876. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

