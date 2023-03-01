James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 54,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,423. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $916.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

