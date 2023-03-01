James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

