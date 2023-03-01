Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382,600 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 311,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,176. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.