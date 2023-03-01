Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Underperform

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

