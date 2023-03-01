Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

TSE GFL opened at C$41.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a PE ratio of -42.04. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.