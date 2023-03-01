Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 10,413 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,482. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
