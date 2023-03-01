Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 10,413 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,482. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

