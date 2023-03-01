Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.03. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

About Jerash Holdings (US)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

