JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $53.00

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $56.18. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 218,224 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Articles

