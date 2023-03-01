JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $53.00

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $56.18. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 218,224 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Trading Up 6.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.60 and a beta of 0.87.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
