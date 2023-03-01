JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.44. 265,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 895,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

