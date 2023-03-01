JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.44. 265,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 895,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Stock Up 6.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.