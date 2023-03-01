JMP Securities Increases PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $50.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $46.14.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

