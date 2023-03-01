John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HPF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

