John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE HPS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

