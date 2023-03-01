Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 5,945,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,950. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

