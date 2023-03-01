Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.07 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $33,579.86 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002345 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00220992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,547.54 or 1.00010494 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08540609 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,831.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

