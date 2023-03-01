JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $263.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQV opened at $208.47 on Monday. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average is $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

