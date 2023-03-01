JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JGGI opened at GBX 463.51 ($5.59) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 481 ($5.80). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2,884.38 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £10,227.79 ($12,341.97). In other news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,341.97). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,376.61). 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

