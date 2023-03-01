JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.83. 2,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000.

