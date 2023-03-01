Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.28 ($36.47) and last traded at €34.72 ($36.94). Approximately 154,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.04 ($37.28).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.