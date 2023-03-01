Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.50. Kanzhun shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 246,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

