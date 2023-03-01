KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,368,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,121 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $230,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,777. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

