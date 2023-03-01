KGI Securities Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to “Outperform”

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $486.01 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.