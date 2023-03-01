Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.72. 1,317,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,925. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

