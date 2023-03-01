Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.46% of Kinder Morgan worth $173,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 10,061,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,729,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

