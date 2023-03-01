Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Fairholme Capital Management LLC

Fairholme Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 431,400 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.6% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 6,683,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

