Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Trading 4% Higher

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.
About Kingsoft
Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.
