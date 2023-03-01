KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0392 on Top Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 3% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $2,593.50 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03902621 USD and is down -17.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,625.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

