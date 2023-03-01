Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.51-16.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE KSS opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kohl’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 772,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,157,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

