Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $39.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $39.43 million and $594,117.90 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.