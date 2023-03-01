Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.