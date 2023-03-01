Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
