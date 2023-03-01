Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of KTB traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 2,064,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $52.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

