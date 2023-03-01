Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

KTB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 272,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

