KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $29.19

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $30.79. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 13,950,165 shares traded.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 194,053 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 996,974 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

