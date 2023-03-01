Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $35.98 on Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $309.39 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $35.98 or 0.00155496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot’s wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.

By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

