Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KYMR. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

