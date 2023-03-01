Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,367 shares during the period. Latham Group comprises about 3.6% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

SWIM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 257,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $382.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

